Heritage Loto: discovering certain monuments in danger

For its sixth edition, the heritage lotto has unveiled the 18 sites selected to safeguard their heritage. Focus on some of them with 12/13.

This is the second largest renovation project for a historic monument in France. Just after Notre-Dame, the charterhouse of Neuville-sous-Montreuil (Pas-de-Calais) will receive a serious boost. “This is really very good news because it is a construction site that has been going on for a very long time.“, rejoices Stéphane Boyez, a volunteer. For six years, the Charterhouse of Neuville has been under construction because of a small fungus, dry rot, which feeds on wood and weakens this monastery founded in the 14th century.

The Ansignan aqueduct also retained

A thousand kilometers away, in the Pyrénées-Orientales, the Ansignan aqueduct is also one of the lucky ones. Built by the Romans, it never stopped irrigating crops. On these 170m long, problems appeared. “We can see on its central part, under the main arch, that there is a crack that makes the whole semicircle“, decrypts Jean-Philippe Struillou, the mayor of Ansignan. It would take at least one million euros to rehabilitate the work.