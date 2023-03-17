Sables-d’Olonne: residents are working to preserve their beach

Les Sables-d’Olonne beach is distinguished by its cleanliness thanks to cleaning operations that are carried out regularly.

The rain and wind did not deter them. Recently, more than 100 Sablais gathered to participate in the annual cleaning of a beach. Worried by the presence of plastic on the beach, many children came to lend a hand. “It pollutes a lot and afterwards, the birds and the fish choke and they die“says a little girl.

Garbage collection… on horseback

To collect this plastic without damaging the beach, no machine is used. A horse, whose hooves have the merit of not sinking into the sand, collects the waste. That day, more than a ton of waste was picked up.