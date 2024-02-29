Hialeah warns Biden about the negative impact of his immigration policy on municipal services

MIAMI.- In its last meeting, the Hialeah Council proposed a resolution to warn President Joe Biden and his administration about the negative impact that his open borders policy is having on the municipality.

The initiative, considered symbolic, proposed by Councilor Bryan Calvo and co-sponsored by Mayor Esteban Bovo, was unanimously approved by the City Council this Tuesday, February 27.

“Unfortunately, President Biden’s administration decided to end Title 42 in May 2023, and that’s when we really started to feel the increase in immigrants that we are experiencing,” Calvo said when presenting the proposal.

Title 42 is a chapter of the public health law that allowed Customs and Protection to deny access to the United States to asylum seekers or other immigrants under the pretext of preventing the spread of communicable diseases. It was in effect during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The councilor also offered some figures to exemplify the magnitude of the issue: in September 2023, the Border Patrol recorded almost 270,000 encounters with immigrants on the border with Mexico, many of whom arrived in South Florida and especially Hialeah.

For his part, Mayor Bovo said that it was important that the resolution include that the city of Hialeah is developing workshops where the impact that this latest migratory wave is having on municipal services is analyzed.

A concern of the mayor is that while metropolises like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco receive all the publicity in the world about the influence of immigration, “there are cities like Hialeah that are dealing with this problem without receiving due media attention.” .

“The symptoms are visible,” said the mayor and listed them: the proliferation of the use of recreational vehicles as housing, the increase in traffic, rent prices out of control, the increase in children entering the school system or the increase of homeless people.

“The government of our city, our local government, is not properly equipped to provide its services under these conditions,” insisted Bovo, interested in having in hand the data that demonstrates a substantial increase in residents in Hialeah to request state and federal resources. .

According to the census, 74.1% of Hialeah’s 220,000 residents were born in another country and 95.5% consider themselves Hispanic.

