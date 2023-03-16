How much will Ronaldinho charge to be present at the reopening of the Corregidora Stadium?

(Photo: AFP)

Due to the total reopening of the Corregidora Stadium for the duel against FC Juárez in the match that closes Day 12 of the Clausura 2023, the Liga MX team will have the presence of the Brazilian star in the stands Ronaldo de Assis Moreira better known as Ronaldinho.

The White Roosters they waited just over a year to once again have full access to their stands, after the violence recorded on March 5, 2022 between local baristas and Atlas baristas. The player who was part of the squad that reached a Liga MX final against Santos Laguna It would be the “strong card” of the board for the fans to return to Corregidora.

For his return to Mexico, De Assis Moreira would be pocketing at least 150 thousand dollars (2 million 846 thousand pesos) for making an appearance at the Corregidora Stadium, this is how he made it known Fox Sports Mexico.

Photo: DARK ROOM

It was in a video shared by the official accounts of the Government of Querétaro, where the former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain who was a member of the team from September 5, 2014 to July 2015, confirmed his return to Mexico to be present at the Corregidora.

Hello everyone from Querétaro. Next March 19 I will be there, at the Corregidora Stadium, to enjoy with you a game where we all want peace and that everything beautiful in football returns”, he commented.

In a press release, the Queretaro cadre reported that the Corregidora Stadium after a year after the incidents of March 5 between the bars of the White Roosters and the Atlas of Guadalajara. That night the fans staged a fight in the stands that caused panic among the attendees and the suspension of the game.

Ronaldinho confirmed his presence at the reopening of the Corregidora Stadium

“The Querétaro Club confirms that it has satisfactorily complied with the protocols, procedures, and specifications outlined by Liga MX and the Government of the State of Guerrero for the reopening of the Corregidora Stadium,” they indicated.

“Because of the above, we want to invite our fans to attend as a family this Sunday, March 19 at 7:05 p.m. to our match on the 12th against the Bravos de Juárez. In the next few hours, through our official media, we will give details about the ticketing and the situation of the Bonogallos: Annual Opening 2021-Closing 2022 and Semi-annual Closing 2022.

Likewise, they warned that any fan who wishes to enter must necessarily have their registration on the Fan ID platform, which has become a mandatory requirement for all fans who attend Liga MX stadiums.

(Photo: Instamex/clubqueretaro)

One of the requirements is the installation of security cameras at various points of the sports property, in accordance with ESPN Mexico There are 200 cameras which the Corregidora complex must install and have in operation when it opens its doors to the public.

Was a March 5, 2022 when Mexican soccer experienced one of its darkest episodes to its credit after the confrontation between fans of Querétaro and Atlas. Through an official statement, the sports authorities shared the news that the public will be able to return to the stadium:

“LIGA BBVA MX, the Government of the State of Querétaro and Club Querétaro report that they are working together to develop a comprehensive security plan for the full reopening of the La Corregidora stadium on March 19, with the purpose of guaranteeing the well-being of the fans, ”they wrote.