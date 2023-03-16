Austria: 5.2 million euros in cryptocurrencies confiscated

The seized bitcoins and other currencies are kept in their own official wallets.

Since 2017, cybercrime investigators from the Federal Criminal Police Office (BK) have more than 5.2 million euros secured in cryptocurrencies. The funds confiscated in various cases are transferred to specially set up “government wallets” Secured and in the best case referred back to the injured party. Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) named the fight against computer crime on Thursday in the Cybercrime Competence Center (C4) of the BK in Vienna as a “key focus”. From 2021 to the previous year there was an increase of more than 30 percent in cybercrime reports, explained Karner. The number of processed cases increased from 46,179 to 60,195. Last week in the Council of Ministers, the government decided to tighten the penalties for cybercrime offenses. “This area is very, very diverse,” Karner emphasized the range of fraud, hacker attacks and ransom attacks with attempts at blackmail using encryption software.

1,000 government wallets The local investigators have around 1,000 “authority wallets” available for official acts, it was explained at the media event. Wallets are “digital wallets” in which bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies are stored. Every police officer has the opportunity to secure bitcoins and transmit them to the “authority wallets”. Because of the success of the approach, the methodology has been adopted by other countries, explained Klaus Mits, Head of Cybercrime Department in the BK. If the seized cryptocurrencies are forfeited by the court, the C4 is authorized to transfer the sums of money to the respective courts. “We conduct our own investigations into the dark web and support subordinate agencies with dark web investigations,” reported Andreas Dengg, head of the Darknet department. As an example, he cited the theft of GIS data, where the hacker was caught in the Netherlands. “We try to monitor the Darknet and if there is a connection to Austria, we will work independently.” The investigations would run at a very low level of the Darknet, for example with an in-house tool “which will soon be rolled out to all departments in Austria,” said Dengg.