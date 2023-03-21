How to Place a Transition in InShot

InShot is one of the main applications available today for editing photos and videos on cell phones, as it brings together several tools in an intuitive interface and allows you to create content in a short time. Among the available resources, there is the option to put transition in the videos, with a large collection of effects.

Transitions can be used in different circumstances, opening, closing and also changing between scenes of material. The app also offers the option to use visual effects in editing, with a variety of adjustments created by artificial intelligence that identify and adapt to the people in the scene.

See below how to use each of these tools in the video editor.

How to put transition in InShot

Open InShot on mobile (Android | iOS) and start a video project; Add at least one device image or video for editing; Then slide the tools menu and tap on “Animation”; After applying an effect, slide the indicator with the same color to increase or decrease the duration of the transition in the video; Save Changes. These visuals are displayed with a bar in the edit menu. To edit them again, it is necessary to tap on this option and resume the tools.

There are four categories of transition effects in InShot:

Input: are used in the initial frames of the video;

Output: are applied in the final frames;

Combinations: can be used throughout the duration of the project;

Loop: animation effects that never stop in the video.

How to put video effects in InShot

You can also customize InShot projects with the editor’s filters. These options are not limited to just transitions and can be applied throughout the duration of the content.

Open an InShot video edit; Select the “Filters” tool; Then tap on “Effect” or “AI Effect”; Browse among the categories and choose one of the available effects. To remove them, tap on the bar with the tool’s color and select the trash can icon.

InShot splits the catalog between warp filters, split screen, retro look and more. Some of these features are only available in the paid version of the app, with plans starting at R$19.90 per month.