How was the rating of the match between Argentina and Panama, in which the team celebrated its world championship

Part of the Argentine team before facing Panama (Télam)

The Argentine soccer team premiered its world champion title in Buenos Aires through a friendly match against its counterpart from Panama. The match was organized at River Plate’s Más Monumental stadium, and had many festive seasonings even hours before it began.

The television was in charge of TV Pública and TyC Sports and both had a long preview where it was shown how the field was filled with the passing of the hours, but also of the shows programmed to animate the crowd: a dj set Fer Palace, The Totora, The T and the Mand fernando romeroauthor of the lyrics of “Muchachos”, a hit for the Argentine fans in the World Cup in Qatar.

Then, the players went out on the field for the first time but to do the competitive warm-up and they left to return dressed in light blue and white with the three stars. At this time, the rating of Public TV according to Ibope was around 7 points.

The Argentine National Anthem was interpreted by the Cordovan tanguero ariel ardit. And at this point, the viewership mark skyrocketed: 24 pointswhile the TV returned the images of Lionel Messi enjoying it like never before Emiliano Dibu Martinez moved to tears by the chorus of the crowd. Meanwhile, TyC Sports caressed the twenty-one.

The Argentine players pose before the friendly against Panama in Buenos Aires (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Once the game started, the rating continued to rise despite the fact that the game did not deliver too many emotions: total control of the ball by the team led by Lionel Scaloni, many arrivals in the rival area, but no goals. But the Argentine fans who followed him on television kept multiplying: 26.4 points for public TV and 22.1 in TyC Sports when they were just over 20 minutes into the first half.

By the end of the first half, things were still on the rise, both in Argentina’s dominance over Panama and for the broadcast of the match with respect to the rest of the programming. The goals? Still missing. 27.8 public TV points and 23 TyC Sports when the first 45 minutes were over.

Halftime came to an end with the presentation of Woswho together with his guitarist and producer evlay, interpreted “Arrancármelo”, amulet song of the Argentine team. As soon as the issue ended, the teams went out onto the field again to play the second half. The rating mark remained high and the sum of the two channels was above the 50 points.

The celebration of the Argentine goal converted by Thiago Almada

After several chances and some free kicks that Messi couldn’t make, the goal came. At 32 minutes into the plugin, Thiago Almada capitalized on a rebound to break zero on the scoreboard. At that moment, Public TV was on 28.4 pointswhile TyC Sports reached 23.7. Together, the two channels reached the mark of 52.1.

And if something was missing from the party to be complete, it was the goal of 10. Another free kick in favor executed by Messi and another left-footed attempt, which this time found the net: the ball made a tight bow and hung from the angle of the Panamanian goalkeeper Jose Guerra, who until then was the figure of the game for all the balls he covered. It happened 43 minutes into the second half, when the rating mark was still very high on both channels.

The total average of the broadcast of the game, adding that of both signals, was 48.4 points: 26.3 for Public TV and 22.1 for TyC Sports.

