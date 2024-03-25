Hundreds of migrants leave the southern border from Mexico to the US in a caravan

TAPACHULA— About 2,000 migrants They left the southern border on Monday Mexico in a caravan called “Viacrucis Migrante 2024” that seeks to reach the center of the country, where foreigners hope to continue their procedures with the Mexican authorities or continue to the United States.

With the mobilization, which started at dawn from the border city of Tapachula, in the state of Chiapas, the migrants seek to show the human pain and difficulties they suffer on their journey through Mexico such as robberies, rapes, extortions, kidnappings. and even death, indicated pro-immigrant activists who accompany the contingent.

Migrants “have to walk in the sun or in the rain for kilometers and kilometers enduring hunger. Who can endure that?” said parish priest Heyman Vázquez Medina, member of the Human Mobility Pastoral of the Catholic Church.

“Lack of clarity in regularization procedures”

The priest considered that Mexico’s immigration policy has not been clear because it does not resolve the regularization procedures and prevents migrants from boarding public transportation to move north but allows them to walk on the roads where they are detained for deportation.

The coordinator of the local civil organization Center for Human Dignification AC, Luis García Villagrán, joined the questions, who accused the Mexican government of toughening the strategy against migrants and persecuting them in a “relentless” way.

“They want to stop these massive flows and they have not been able to control them. The only beneficiary in these human knots is organized crime,” said García Villagrán.

Since the beginning of the year, immigration authorities have intensified the detentions of foreigners following the agreements reached between December and January by the governments of Mexico and the United States to confront the growing migratory flow. Despite the operations, thousands of migrants have continued to arrive at the northern border to try to cross into US territory.

Guatemalan Daniel Godoy decided to join the via crucis with his wife and two children after waiting four months with no response for the regularization procedures.

“There was still no date for the card, for the permit. We decided it was better to come on our own,” said Godoy as he walked along a highway in Chiapas.

The man was carrying his two-year-old daughter on his shoulders and his wife was carrying a baby who was barely six months old.

Source: AP