Hunter Biden hearing in California over accusations of tax evasion

THE ANGELS —The lawyers of Hunter Biden They will attend a hearing on Wednesday in The Angels over accusations that the US president’s son hatched a plot to evade paying $1.4 million in taxes for four years while living a life of luxury.

The president’s son Joe Biden He has pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges and misdemeanor tax evasion. He has asked the judge to dismiss the case, arguing that the allegations are politically motivated, are clouded by statements by tax officials that the case has been mishandled, and include allegations from before he moved to California .

Hunter Biden, accused of lying and using drugs

Hunter Biden is also accused in Delaware of lying when filling out a form to buy a gun in 2018 by saying that he was not using drugs and that he was not addicted, although he has admitted that he was addicted to cocaine at the time. He has also pleaded not guilty in that case, where he is also accused of illegally possessing a weapon.

Both cases are overseen by special prosecutor David Weiss and trial dates have so far been scheduled for June, although attorneys are also trying to get the judge to dismiss the Delaware case.

The two cases stem from a multi-year federal investigation that was to conclude last year with a deal in which Hunter Biden would plead guilty to underage tax charges in exchange for receiving only two years of probation and not being prosecuted. for the weapons charge if he didn’t get in trouble.

Defense attorneys argue that the immunity clauses in that agreement were signed by a prosecutor and remain in effect, although the prosecution disagrees.

But the agreement that would have exempted Hunter Biden from prosecution in the midst of the current election campaign fell apart after a federal judge began to question it.

At the moment, both the tax evasion case and the weapons possession case They advance as part of an unprecedented confluence of legal and political dramas.

Source: AP