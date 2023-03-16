“I suck an egg”, the great response without a cassette from a footballer who went viral

The networks are delirious with the statements of Felipe Rodríguez, a Uruguayan soccer player who plays for Cusco FC, in Peru. It turns out that his team, recently promoted, won again, this time against Academia Cantolao 3-2 running from behind.

‘Felucho’ -such his nickname-, who played for Aldosivi in ​​Mar del Plata, surprised by interrupting one of the journalists who was approaching him, like this: “I can’t believe it…”. Rodriguez, who received disapproval from the fans during the match, ended up assisting on all three of Cusco’s goals.

When they marked it, they suggested that “people did not leave the stadium satisfied”, he replied: “I sucked an egg, I go home happy, happy with life because we added another three points and…”. The journalist crosses it again: “how is it?” And Felipe answered him patiently, he exemplified with Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​with the circumstances and moments of soccer matches.

And about the criticism, the Uruguayan finished off: “Whoever yells at me, whoever comes to whistle at me at the stadium, who goes to Google and looks at my entire career, the career I did, the teams where I played, there I did play with people who really know football , the people here can come to me to whistle and I suck my egg, I am going to continue playing and I am going to give my best to win the games and to play well ”.

