“I want to get out of my comfort zone”: Etienne Daho announces a tour of the zeniths

The singer, whose next album will be released on May 12, announced on Tuesday a tour of the zeniths throughout France this fall.

The tour is simply called “Tour 2023”. Etienne Daho announces this Tuesday that he will start a tour in the fall to accompany the release of his record Shoot the stars at night, on May 12. This tour will take the discreet singer to several zeniths in France, from Caen to Rennes via Nancy, Dijon or Grenoble.

This “Tour 2023” marks a turning point for Etienne Daho, who underlines on Instagram that he “wants to get out of (his) comfort zone”.

“A Different Energy”

“For a few years I have often abandoned the big halls for theaters that I love (Olympia, Pleyel …..) and settled in a pleasant proximity, he writes. With this album I want (.. .) to take you elsewhere, to offer you a show with a different energy, that of wide open spaces and summer festivals”

The musician is already hard at work preparing the show and says he is “obsessed” with this project.

“The choice of songs, paintings, scenography and lights obsess me and I’m already preparing for this next reunion with you. Can’t wait!!!!”, he wrote again on Instagram, in the caption of a photo of him, in a leopard tuxedo.

The Scrapbook Shoot the stars at night will be released on May 12. The song that gives its name to the album is a duet with Vanessa Paradis. This title refers to the couple formed by actress Ava Gardner and crooner Frank Sinatra. Leaving one night in the Californian desert, in the 1940s, the couple had fired shots at night at the stars in the sky to celebrate their love.

Only two titles Shoot the stars at night are currently known: Virus Xunveiled in fall 2021, and the single Boyfriend, released last month. The disc will follow Blitzreleased in 2017, and his covers album Surf unveiled in 2020.