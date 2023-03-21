Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Karol G headline the Lollapalooza 2023 poster (and here we tell you the details)

If something is very clear to us, it is that this year we will have to spend a good amount of money to launch ourselves at all the concerts and festivals that will be in Mexico. But in addition to the shows in our country, great events will also be put together in other parts of the world, such as the Lollapalooza 2023, which finally revealed its long-awaited lineup.

It is no secret to anyone that this is one of the most important festivals in the world and one of the stages that any artist or band would like to step on. After a 2022 edition that left us great moments, such as Metallica’s meeting with Joseph Quinn (aka Eddie Munson from Stranger Things). But hold on, what Lollapalooza will return very strong in 2023.

Illustrative image of Lollapalooza/Photo: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers y Karol G encabezan Lollapalooza 2023

A few days ago, the official accounts of the festival announced that on March 21 they would launch the lineup for this year, raising a lot of expectations. But after a long wait, We finally have the long-awaited poster for Lollapalooza 2023 And hold on, because it’s truly crazy and there’s something for everyone.

Next August 3, 4, 5 and 6 at Chicago’s Grant Parkacts such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Odesza y The 1975 headlining the festival. Although without a doubt, the big surprise of Lollapalooza 2023 is Karol G, who becomes one of the few headlining Latina artists in this great event. Here below we leave the complete poster.

This is the full poster for Lollapalooza 2023/Photo via Instagram: @lollapalooza

How much are tickets for Lollapalooza 2023 and when will they be available?

Now, if after checking the full lineup of Lollapalooza 2023, you wanted to go to Chicago to experience the festival, we tell you that Ticket pre-sale will start this March 23 at 9 in the morning (Central Mexico time) through its official website.

Regarding prices, Lollapalooza also confirmed how much tickets will cost for the four days of the 2023 edition of the festival.. And it’s time to start gathering the rubbish if you want to be from August 3 to 6 in Chicago’s Grant Park. Here we leave the prices of the tickets in dollars:

General – $365

General+ – $675

VIP – $1500

Platinum – $4350

How are you? Will they launch into Lollapalooza 2023 or what? In case you don’t know how it gets and want to check the atmosphere, Here is a video to give you an idea of ​​the experience you can live in this festivalazo.

