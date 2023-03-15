IAEA: 2.5 tons of uranium disappeared in Libya

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), around 2.5 tons of uranium have disappeared in Libya. The natural uranium is no longer in the facility where it was stored, according to an IAEA letter to the organization’s member states, which Reuters saw today. The plant in the civil war country is no longer under state control.

During an inspection, IAEA inspectors found that ten barrels containing around 2.5 tons of natural uranium in the form of uranium ore concentrate were missing, according to the letter from IAEA boss Rafael Grossi. Libya has not calmed down since the fall of ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Since 2014, the country has been divided between rival civil war factions in the east and west.