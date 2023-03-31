Iconic and powerful: when video games inspire new generations of women

Closing March we would like to pay tribute to all those heroines who conquer the digital terrain. Videogames give us, day by day, infinite reasons why they continue to be one of the industries with the best projection in the world of entertainment, and women are an important part.

Throughout the history of video games, dozens of female protagonists have passed by who, characterized by courage and impressive daring, have captivated the minds and hearts of all the players in the world, becoming inspirational models for current generations. .

Who are the protagonists of your favorite adventures?

Ellie – The Last of Us Part I & Part II

If there is something that video games have achieved in recent years, it is also positioning themselves in cinema and television. A clear example of this is The Last of Us, which after its successful first season broke dozens of records.

Playstation

This is where Ellie, one of the protagonists and the central axis of the plot, starred in dozens of iconic moments and stood out for her raw story full of drama and survival. In addition to being a conflicted teenager, she must also live in fear of losing the people she loves to the infected. Endure and Survive!

Aloy – Horizon Zero Dawn & Horizon Forbidden West

Trained from a very young age for a brutal world full of dangers, Aloy lives with machines and wild animals in a post-apocalyptic future where humanity is on the brink of extinction. Taken away by her tribe and trained by Rost, our young warrior will soon find the answers about her origin.

Playstation

Putting everything she has learned to the test, Aloy overcomes countless dangers where she will not only help her people, but will also find the pieces of this mechanical puzzle to explain what happened to the human race.

Chloe Frazer y Nadine Ross – Uncharted The Lost Legacy

If we talk about Nathan Drake, we also have to talk about Chloe and Nadine, the brave protagonists of Uncharted The Lost Legacy. This spin-off is loaded with action where they take control of the adventures. Immersed in a civil war in India, both must travel the Sahyadri mountains to find one of the most valuable relics in this region: the Tusk of Ganesh.

Playstation

Before enemies, now they must work together so that this device does not fall into the wrong hands. 100% action and adventure

Selene – Returnal

After a crash landing, our intrepid protagonist must explore the desolate landscape of an ancient civilization to escape. Isolated and alone, she has to fight tooth and nail to survive, but she finds herself defeated time and time again, and she has no choice but to start her journey over every time she dies.

Playstation

With relentless roguelike gameplay, you’ll find that just as the planet changes with each cycle, so do the items at your disposal. Selene is destined to be a powerful heroine who will prove that they can defeat even the most fearsome aliens.