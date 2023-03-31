TikTok adds more than 57 million Mexicans: study – Merca2.0 Magazine

TikTok has become a highly influential platform due to the number of users it adds.

Within Mexico, very important consultation habits of social networks have been consolidated.

One aspect that allows us to understand the influence of social networks is the ability of these platforms to communicate.

TikTok It has more than 57 million Mexicans and the brand is a good benchmark of what we can expect from the influence that this platform has today.

In studies as one with information from I said y GWI it was discovered that the main reasons for accessing TikTok, 60 percent did it because they wanted to find entertaining content; 45 percent considered doing it to spend leisure time and 28 percent to find ideas.

“A June 2020 survey of users of TikTok in the United States and the United Kingdom found that for 60 percent of respondents, the main reason for using the video-sharing platform was to find videos that were funny or entertaining; the second most popular reason was to spend free time. Only 10 percent of users used TikTok to participate in challenges hashtag”, he explained L. Thisanalyst of Statesman by exclusively presenting the previous studies to subscribers of the platform.

TikTok and its presence in Mexico

TikTok has been consolidated in Mexico and the number of users, as well as the profile that has been defined on this platform, offers us an idea of ​​how important communication within social networks has become.

“TikTok is a platform that goes beyond entertainment, now it has become a highly relevant communication channel for companies; For this reason, four basic elements must be taken into account to maintain effective communication with your audiences: context, audience, script and content. This will determine the success of your conversation on and off the platform”, he details. Breno Souto, Head of Insights of Buzzmonitor.

The analyst’s statement allows us to understand that TikTok In Mexico, it is the second most downloaded non-games application in the world, which in Mexico has more than 57 million 500 thousand active users, making it the fifth most used social network in the country and surpassing platforms that have been competing for many years. the sector as Twitter.

One aspect that draws the attention of the study is that globally it has an average use of more than one hour and women are the main market for the platform, adding 58 percent of its users, with profiles such as those of lyfestyle.

The figures show an important insight of how valuable a special content format has become that allows us to understand how important it has become to understand the consumer today and to take on increasingly important challenges, such as those that have to do with the way in which the market is has turned more and more to developing content that has become great examples of how important it is to understand consumption and not only that, the weight that consumption has in this market and how important it has become to accelerate the market to these channels social.

