I’m finally going to be able to sleep: Heidy Infante

Mexico City.- After the report on the arrest and link to the process of the alleged sexual offender of Heidy Infante, she said she felt calmer.

“I’m finding out, right, I’m nervous but I’m happy because I’m finally going to be able to sleep, and the rest is in the hands of my lawyers.

“My feeling is like relief, I’m nervous because justice was done, but at least they stopped it and I can now walk a little calmer, at least today I will be able to sleep as it should be,” said the singer of Nueva Sonora Dinamita. in the program The Price of Fame, on YouTube.

This Saturday the initial hearing was held for Heidy Infante’s complaint. According to a statement from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJ-CDMX), the detainee will remain in preventive detention as a precautionary measure imposed by the judge, who also set a period of two months for the investigation of the facts. .

“We obtained the link to the process with preventive detention against Yian ‘N’, for his probable participation in the commission of the crime of aggravated sexual abuse, to the detriment of a singer. Zero tolerance in crimes against women,” it reads. in the FGJ-CDMX statement.

The Office of the Prosecutor for the Investigation of Sexual Crimes, of the General Coordination of Investigation of Gender Crimes and Attention to Victims, will be responding to Infante’s complaint for the events recorded on March 4 at the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, during a live show.

Regarding the injuries that the person involved would have left in the singer, she mentioned that she is receiving psychological therapy, also the pain in her neck and back, due to the blows she reported, are healing little by little.