Intense cold but no rain, forecast for South Florida

MIAMI .- The weather of the next few days in the south of Florida It is to be enjoyed by those who delight in low temperatures. After some storms last weekend, flocks of cool air are now expected in the area, but without rains, so the measurement on the thermometers will show a decrease.

In the mornings, South Florida residents can expect temperatures in the 50 degree range , which invites you to wrap up a little. However, in the afternoons it was announced that the ‘mercury’ would rise to a pleasant 70 degrees.

This Tuesday and Wednesday morning, temperatures will be colder than normal for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

In some areas it is possible that thermometers break the 50 degree barrier. The afternoons will be warmer, but below the range of 79 degrees, which is typical for this time, according to specialists.

Meanwhile, meteorologists warn about the impact that the wind could have in the area. In fact, there is a caution notice for small boats until Wednesday night, so it is necessary to take precautions when sailing.

The cold will return

Friday is announced to be the warmest day of the week. The sunrise that day could be close to 60 degrees and the afternoon would reach an average of 80 degrees, an appropriate day for going for a walk or doing outdoor activities.

After Friday, climate experts They foresee the passage of a weak cold front which would again bring temperatures around 50 degrees in the morning and 70 in the afternoon.

The best advice for South Florida residents is to bring out your best winter outfits and enjoy the cool, sunny weather.