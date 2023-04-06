Is ChatGPT at risk of being banned in France? First complaints filed with the CNIL

Could France really also ban ChatGPT? After its ban in Italy and perhaps soon also in Germany, the OpenAI chatbot sows doubt. The first complaints have already been filed with the CNIL.

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s chatbot based on the new GPT-4 language model, has enjoyed tremendous success around the world in recent months. However, due to growing concerns about security and privacy, the famous artificial intelligence is about to become the enemy of several governments. Italy has already decided to ban ChatGPT since March 31, 2023, but what about France?

ChatGPT © Rolf van Root / Unsplash

The National Commission for Computing and Liberties (CNIL) could she really decide to block access to ChatGPT on French territory? Such a decision did not seem possible at first, until two complaints were filed with the CNIL.

Two complaints have already been filed with the CNIL against ChatGPT

Asked about the ChatGPT ban in Italy, the CNIL replied that there is a “ sufficient doubt ” As it concerns compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). OpenAI actually gives few details on how the data collected by ChatGPT is used.

The CNIL therefore did not plan to ban ChatGPT, but that was before receiving two complaints this week. The first complaint was filed by lawyer Zoé Vilain. She is the president of the association for raising awareness of digital issues Janus International. According to her, ” we are not anti-tech, but we want ethical technology “. In particular, she criticizes OpenAI for not having any privacy policy in place.

The second complaint was filed by David Libeau, a developer specializing in the protection of personal data. He accuses ChatGPT to invent false personal information about her. ” The algorithm began to fabricate and attribute to me the creation of websites or the organization of online demonstrations “, he explained.

At the end of the day, banning ChatGPT in France is not totally impossible even if it does not yet seem feasible. Germany would also consider banning ChatGPT and other European countries could soon follow suit.

Source : The world