The Lando series may still come off

During a presentation at the end of In 2020, Disney announced that there would be a Disney Plus series about Han Solo’s old friend Lando. But since then, there has been complete silence about the project. In a interview with GQ actor, singer and comedian Donald Glover, who played Lando Calrissian in the movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, revealed that he is still talking about the series with Lucasfilm and Disney, but that he can’t say more than that without Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy “chasing him.”

“I would love to play Lando again. It’s fun being him. It just needs to be done the right way,” Glover said in the interview.

Now during the Easter weekend, the Star Wars Celebration fair is taking place in London, if there were to be any official news about the series, it will probably be during some of the many presentations there.

