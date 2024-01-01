Israel kills senior Hamas official, leader of October 7 attack

MIAMI .- He Israeli Army announced this Monday the death of a commander of the elite force of Hamas the Nujba division, during a night air raid in the center of the Gaza Strip . The commander was identified as Adel Msama.

The success of the operation lies above all in the fact that Israel considers Adel Msama as the leader of the October 7 attack against the Kisufim kibbutz.

Likewise, Msama was also accused of giving instructions to other militants during their attacks on the Israeli communities of Beeri and Nirim during the wave of assaults that day, triggering the current war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement.

Meanwhile, The Israeli Army has continued its ground operations in northern Gazawhere reservists of the Yiftah Brigade have attacked several Hamas and Islamic Jihad positions in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City and seized an arsenal in a mosque in the area.

Source: EUROPA PRESS