Israel, very close to being left without Eurovision: the EBU rejects its second proposal

Israel’s participation in Eurovision 2024 remains an unknown. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) rejected this Tuesday the second proposal presented by the country to participate in the Song Festival. Dancing Forever (Dancing Forever), as this song is called, has received a no from the festival organization for reasons that have not yet been revealed.

Just a week ago, the EBU ruled out October Rain for being too political a song, since it contained prohibited mentions, according to the festival regulations. Specifically, one of the parties talks about the attack committed by Hamas on October 7 at a music festival in the south of the country that took the lives of 250 people. Even so, those responsible for the country’s public channel, KAN, denied changing the lyrics, and opted to present a new proposal, which has also been rejected. We will not change the lyrics or the song, even at the cost of Israel not participating in Eurovision.

Sources close to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs express pessimism that the Jewish candidacy will take place next May 11 in Malm. (Sweden). Those responsible indicate that they are working to find a solutionalthough they are not at all optimistic after receiving a no on two occasions. Both songs have been performed by local artist Eden Golan.

The Georgia Precedent

This is not the first time that the EBU has faced a scenario of these characteristics. Georgia’s candidacy in 2009 was also rejected for political reasons. We Dont Wanna Put Inas this song was called, was discarded due to constant references and apologies to the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The country did not modify the song and withdrew its candidacy.

Spain also had to deal with the restrictions of the EBU. He Baila el chiki-chiki by Rodolfo Chikilikuatre was modified by the rreferences to the politicians Hugo Chávez, Mariano Rajoy and José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.