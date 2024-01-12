Jenni Hermoso accuses former Spain coach of making the players uncomfortable

MADRID.- The scorer Jenni Hermoso who leads the fight against sexism in Spanish football after receiving a kiss on the lips without consent from the former president of the Federation, Luis Rubiales during the final of the Women’s World Cup said the coach Jorge Vilda He also had to leave because he routinely invaded her privacy.

Vilda led the team to the title in August of last year after beating England 1-0 in the final, but was fired weeks later amid outrage over Rubiales’ kiss on Hermoso during the awards ceremony.

In a video published on Friday as part of the program’s interview “Planet Calleja” on the Spanish television station Cuatro, Hermoso indicated that there was discomfort in the gatherings in the hotels.

Jenni Hermoso-AP.jpg Spanish forward Jenni Hermoso (right) and former coach Jorge Vilda during a press conference at the Women’s World Cup, Monday, August 14, 2023. AP/Alessandra Tarantino

“When we went to sleep, we had to leave the door open and wait for him to come by at night and let him talk to us”said Hermoso. “Because he said it was the only time he had to talk to us personally.”

She added that the players also felt uncomfortable with Vilda’s habits of asking them what they had brought from outside when they returned to the hotel.

The interview will air on Monday.

After her dismissal in September, Vilda gave an interview to Cadena SER radio and He said he had never behaved inappropriately. and considered that his dismissal was unjustified.

Constant accusations from Spain:

The players of Spain They had previously attempted to force changes to what they considered unprofessional and inappropriate attitudes on the team when, in September 2022, several refused to continue playing under Vilda’s command. The Federation of Spainwho led Rubiales, supported Vilda, so some players decided not to return to the national team.

Rubiales ended up resigning amid intense pressure and He is currently being investigated by a Spanish court accused of sexual assault against Hermoso for trying to force her to support him publicly after the kiss. He denies any wrongdoing. Vilda was also questioned by the judge for allegedly pressuring Hermoso to support Rubiales.

Hermoso, 33 years old and the leading scorer of the Spanish team, has become a celebrity in Spain after publicly denouncing the kiss and helping to promote the “Me Too” movement in sports in his country.

Hermoso recently announced that he will play for the club Tigers of Mexico after passing through Pachuca.

Vilda signed with the women’s team Morocco.

Source: AP