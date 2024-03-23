Jos Luis Gil’s daughter talks about her state of health: Working to get better every day

It has been more than two years since the actor José Luis Gil suffered a stroke. An ailment from which he is recovering little by little, and from which his family is giving the last hours through social networks, like his daughter, Irene, who has been sharing his evolution, and who has now published again a new image of the interpreter.

It was this Friday afternoon when the young woman surprised her thousands of fans with a picture of the actor from Here There Is No One Who Lives and La que se loomingin which he can be seen holding the hand of one of his relatives while walking down the street in a sports outfit and cap.

Road to recovery

Looking at the camera, José Luis Gil appears with a slight smile with which he is on the way to his full recovery, although Irene confirms that not much has changed since the last time they reported on his condition: We continue without changes, working to be better every day.

Furthermore, the young woman asks the press not to give incorrect information about her condition: Here we continue, holding his hand, the whole family. Please, do not spread news without having any certainty, you do harm, a lot.

And finally, the daughter of the famous performer wanted to send a message of gratitude to all those followers who have shown their concern for him: To all of you who have been concerned, thank you. It is an honor to know how much you love and respect him. Happy Easter to all.

