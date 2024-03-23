Platinum Awards confirm presenters for April gala

According to a press release, both artists They will be at the forefront of the celebration that will return on April 20 to the Xcaret Park in Riviera Maya (Mexico) to recognize the best Ibero-American productions of the season from the Gran Tlachco Theater with the statuette.

“The duo made up of both performers, the first female director of the gala, constitutes a couple of great relevance, an example of the enormous acting potential of Ibero-American cinema and series in a present in which audiovisuals in Spanish and Portuguese do no more. to grow, surprising an audience that is increasingly aware of the quality of its productions,” said Premios Platinos.

“Esmeralda Pimentel and Mjida Issa will take in this edition the witness that in 2023 gathered Carolina Gaitn, Omar Chaparro and Paz Vega after the conduct of the gala by other stars of the audiovisual such as Lali Espsito and Miguel Angel Muoz, masters of ceremonies in the ninth edition of the awards; or Adal Ramones, Alessandra Rosaldo, Carlos Latre, Cecilia Surez, Eugenio Derbez, Imanol Arias, Juan Carlos Arciniegas, Juana Acosta, Mjida Issa, Natalia Oreiro, Luis Gerardo Mendez and Santiago Segura,” the organization adds.

Esmeralda Pimentel

Esmeralda Pimentel’s career has a track record of success that has made her one of the landmarks of contemporary Ibero-American audiovisual. Television productions Abyss of passion, Little piece of heaven o That I love you I love you, confirmed her worth as an actress, which was soon reflected in her first leading role in The color of passionto those who followed The neighbor o Falling in love with Ramón. His consecration as one of the best-known faces of the small and big screen in Spanish was determined by his intervention in fictions such as The candidatefrom Prime Video; Temperance, based on the novel of the same name by María Dueas; the American The Good Doctor; where there was fire o beauty and the beasts, the latter two distributed by Netflix; and the popular Monte Cristo, contemporary adaptation of the classic by Alexandre Dumas with actor William Levy. Also, she has worked in films such as He who seeks, finds, Ah I charge you o No Mans Landa film by Conor Allyn in which he shared credits with Andy McDowell, Frank Grillo and Jorge A. Jimnez.

Mjida Issa

Since her beginnings at the National School of Theater Art of Mexico (ENAT), Mjida Issa has established herself as one of the most important artists in Colombia and Latin America. Her performances in theater, film and television have earned her countless awards and industry recognitions. Proof of this is the Platinum Award for Best Supporting Female Performance for her participation in the series News of a kidnapping obtained in the last edition. Armored hearts, The golden ronca, The rose seller, Without breasts there is paradise, Double, chavela, The guzmn y Peaceful operation These are some of the productions that have shaped his career as a protagonist, going around the world as an international performer.

Added to this is her musical side with which she has embody women of music such as Helenita Vargas, Chavela Vargas or Alejandra Guzmán.

XI edition of Premios Platino

The eleventh edition of the event, accessible on television throughout America and the SmartPlatino TV platform, will reward, as every year, the best audiovisual productions in Spanish and Portuguese. Among the total of 44 nominated works, there are Argentine, Chilean, Costa Rican, Cuban, Ecuadorian, Spanish, Mexican, Peruvian, Portuguese, Puerto Rican and Venezuelan works, which show the diversity of perspectives and stories that make the Ibero-American one of the industries with greater creative strength and growth capacity today.