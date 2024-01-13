Juli Mira, actor from Cuntame como pas, dies

The world of culture is in mourning, after knowing the death of the Alicante actor Juli Mirapopular after having played the Toni Alcntara’s boss at the newspaper Pueblo in the renowned Spanish Television series Count me how not.

The City Council of Alcoi, his hometown, has been in charge of making the actor’s death public in the early hours of this Friday to Saturday. The same Consistory awarded him the October 9 Award in 2022, and in 2021 he received the Cultural Merit distinction from the Generalitat Valenciana. In addition, he was awarded the Premi dHonor from the Audiovisual Valenci for his interpretive contribution in the world of cinema, television and dubbing.

Mira was a recognized actor in the Valencian acting scene, who, throughout a long career, alternated dubbing, cinema, theater and televisionand even collaborates with Valencian musicians.

The Alcoi City Council conveyed its support and solidarity to the artist’s family, colleagues and friends in some very painful moments for all those who have lived and worked by his side.

For his part, the mayor of the Alicante town, Toni Francs, expressed, through his social networks, that this was a very sad day. Juli Mira, a great actor, a great Alcoyan and a great friend, has left us. He built his prolific career through effort, showing not only great interpretive quality, but also great human quality. Goodbye, friend, write.

Long trajectory

Despite the fame that his role as Gallardo, Toni Alcntara’s boss, in the series Count me how notLook, at 75 years old, He had many other important works behind him.

His first film in the cinema was The wonderful life of Father Vicentin 1978, and since then He chained different roles both on the big screen and in television serieslike Blanco Ibez in Letters to Sorolla.

Juli Mira has been the voice of our country. An extraordinary actor, a committed Valencian, a great person. We awarded him the Distinction of Cultural Merit. But it was much more. His goodbye fills us with sadness. But also gratitude. He has made us better. Thanks, Julie. RIP, write Ximo Puig, the former president of the Generalitat Valenciana, on Twitter.