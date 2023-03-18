Keanu Reeves Mourns ‘John Wick’ Co-Star Lance Reddick – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image credit: Everett

Keanu Reeves cried his end John Wick co-lookouts Lance Reddickdied at the age of 60 on Friday March 17. Matrix star, with John Wick: Chapter 4 director, Chad Stahelskishared a moving statement paying tribute to the late actor, per Deadline, writing: “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. They added: “He was a consummate professional and a pleasure to work with. Our love and prayers go out to his wife Stephanie, children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. He will be missed terribly. »

Keanu and Lance have worked on the action franchise together for all four installments, including the latest, John Wick: Chapter 4. Keanu, of course, played the lead role, while Lance played Charon, the concierge at the Continental, a hotel for assassins. Both artists were in the middle of the promotional tour for the upcoming sequel when Lance passed away. His rep confirmed the news of his death and said Lance died of natural causes, per Deadline.

Hot Items Currently trendy now



Keanu obviously cared a lot about Lance, as proven not only by his tribute but also by an anecdote Lance once revealed during a 2021 interview with Vulture. « Pendant John Wick: Chapter 4, my first day on set happened to be Keanu’s birthday. But he wasn’t in the scene,” Lance began. “He came on set anyway at nine o’clock at night with his girlfriend who I had never met. And she’s… can I say a bad word? His girlfriend is cool as shit. And she told me she asked Keanu what he wanted to do for his birthday and he said, “I want to go see Lance.” He had never done this before but he wrote me a note thanking me for what I brought to the character in these films. And he wanted to give me the note. I will never forget him. I will cry now. Even.

If that wasn’t enough to boost Keanu’s ego, Lance added, “Every time I work with a big movie star for the first time, I stay on my toes to protect my work from an ego, and s There’s one big movie star that’s not that person, it’s Keanu.

The Baltimore native had an incredible career in Hollywood, which began in the mid-1990s when he found guest work on shows like The nanny et New York undercover. He also found films with roles in Headquarters et great expectations. Landing a recurring role on HBO’s Emmy-winning miniseries in 2000 The corner lit a fire under Lance, and he quickly turned that into a dozen episodes on HBO ounces and a remarkable script on Law and Order: SVU.

Plus Celebrity News

All these realistic parts were just an appetizer for his most serious role: Cedric Daniels in Thread. Lance played the cop in all 60 episodes of one of the most critically acclaimed shows in history. He also made his mark in FringeTthe blacklist, Godzilla vs. Kong and many other large-scale projects. He is survived by his wife, Stephanieand their children Yvonne et Christophe.

Related link A report: ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’: The final trailer and more to know

Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.