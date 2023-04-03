Keanu Reeves: the only condition for which he would be ready to resume his role in this cult franchise

In 2024, the first film in this cult franchise will celebrate its 30th anniversary. The opportunity for Keanu Reeves to reveal on what condition he could resume his role for a third part.
The continuation under this advertisement
In 2024, Speed will already celebrate its 30th anniversary. Remember, this cult film with Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock available on Disney+ features a young policeman trying to arrest a blackmailer who is threatening to blow up a bus in which he has placed a bomb that he can detonate at distance. Three years later, Speed 2: Heading for Danger was born in the cinema, but this time, without Keanu Reeves who mentioned the reasons for his refusal in The Graham Norton Show, despite the 12 million dollar fee he could have received thanks to this film: “At the time, I just wasn’t connected to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, and I absolutely loved playing Jack Traven. It was nothing against any of the artists involved in the project.” In March, while the Matrix actor was promoting his new project, John Wick 4he revealed to journalist Scott Evans at on what condition he could reprise his role as Jack Traven in the franchise Speed.
The continuation under this advertisement
Speed 3 : Keanu Reeves reveals on what conditions he could return to his role in the franchise
Speed 2 did not receive the expected success in dark rooms, nor with critics. However, the idea of seeing the franchise relaunched several years later has never left the minds of some. Keanu Reeves is not resisting, and says the only condition for him to return to his role as an LAPD SWAT officer is “A great story, a good script.” Precisely the reason which had pushed him to refuse to play in the continuation of Speed. As for Sandra Bullock, would she be ready to play Annie Porter again?
Speed 3 : Sandra Bullock wants this star of Harry Potter make the movie
Promoting the film The Secret of the Lost City with Daniel Radcliffe, Sandra Bullock is ironic about the fact that she would be ready to play in Speed 3 “only if Daniel Radcliffe directs the film”. “Speed 3: powerful with Sandra Bullock on a horse”, then jokes the emblematic interpreter of Harry Potter. The actress then clarifies that she could really “motivation to get out of the house” under that condition, and Daniel Radcliffe immediately grabbed the pole: “Don’t threaten me to have a good time!” Although it looks like more humor only to a real proposal for collaboration, who knows, maybe one day all the conditions will be met to offer the franchise Speed the sequel it deserves!
The continuation under this advertisement
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias