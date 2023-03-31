King Charles III and Camilla in Germany: Don’t miss these updates!

Charles and Camilla visit Germany. The British Royals have been in Berlin since Wednesday afternoon. Today we continue to Hamburg. Those are the dates.

The most important things at a glance

It is Charles’ first trip abroad in his new role as king, which he assumed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. He had arrived in Berlin with Camilla on Wednesday afternoon. They were greeted with a gun salute at BER Airport and then officially received with military honors at the Brandenburg Gate.

The royals’ day of arrival ended with a reception at Bellevue Palace, where the king’s wife outshone the guests in a sparkling outfit – and thus also reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth II. Here you can read more about it.

On Thursday, the British king spoke, among other things, in front of the German Bundestag and visited an eco-village in Brandenburg. The couple separated on their second day of travel in Germany. Camilla went to the Komische Oper with Steinmeier’s wife Elke Büdenbender, among other places. This Friday they board the train to Hamburg. All developments here in the news blog.

10.55 a.m.: t-online reporter Yannick von Eisenhart Rothe is on the ICE to Hamburg. Car 14 is reserved entirely for the king and his entourage. But in the rest of the train you notice little of the royal traveler. The announcement was carried out normally – also in error-free English. It’s all supposed to be very inconspicuous.

Charles and Camilla on the ICE: The train was decorated with a German flag. (Source: Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS)

ICE starts slightly late

10:39 am: The doors of the royal wagons have been closed for a long time. Here we go. The regular ICE with King Charles III. and King’s wife Camilla arrives almost on time in the direction of Hamburg – a minute too late, however.

The royal couple keeps fit

10:27 am: No one enters the escalator down to the platform. The king and the king’s wife and the other passengers go down the stairs. Apparently, the two want to keep fit.

Charles boards the train to Hamburg. (Source: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

10:24 am: As reported by t-online reporter Yannick von Eisenhart Rothe, who is at the main station and has a ticket for the royal train, the ICE is now on the track well before departure. It’s an ICE lined with the Germany colors instead of a red line.

10:22 a.m.: Charles and Camilla arrived at Berlin Central Station and were received by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender. The two travel to Hamburg with the royal couple. Now go to platform 8.

Arrived at the main station. (Those: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi)

10:21 am: Everyone could buy a ticket for the regular ICE to Hamburg. One and a half wagons are reserved for the king and his entourage as well as the federal president and his wife. Read more about it here.