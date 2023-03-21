King vegan: Charles III. seeks new chef for Buckingham Palace

tz stars

From: Annemarie Goebel

Buckingham Palace is currently seeking a new Premier Sous Chef to provide vegan meals for King Charles III. prepared. Who should benefit from it.

London – While earlier monarchs used to bend the tables, the modern monarchy is completely different. Known as an animal and nature lover King Charles III (74) admitted the joys of feasting, but in a 2021 BBC interview he called for veggie days to “get a grip on climate issues”. The nature visionary explained that he himself wants to reduce his ecological footprint and has changed his diet for years. On two days a week he eats no meat and no fish, on another day he does without dairy products. “If more people did that, it would greatly reduce the pressure on the environment,” he told the BBC.

King Charles III is looking for a vegan chef for “six different kitchens” in the royal environment

But apparently the monarch somehow lacks the salt in the soup, because a chef is currently being sought to conjure up vegan meals for the son of Queen Elizabeth II (96, † 2022). The advertisement states: “This job is really unique. As Premier Sous Chef, you’ll help lead a team of talented professionals at The Royal Kitchens.” King Charles doesn’t want to feast alone, he wants to expand what’s on offer for staff and guests. “As Executive Chef you will oversee day-to-day operations and ensure that every meal is of the highest standard, whether it’s a staff dinner or a large state banquet”is it[called

Introducing the size of the palace kitchen, the potential new hire is told: “As part of a team of 30 and operating from six different residences, the scope and variety this role offers is unmatched”. In addition to excellent knowledge of classic and upscale cuisine and the food industry, flexibility is required. “It’s important to be able to plan, organize and delegate effectively as you and your team will be delivering to multiple locations for very different occasions,” notes Buckingham Palace.

How athletic is King Charles III? If you believe his wife Camilla (75), the king is a model of physical fitness for his British subjects. Camilla revealed in July 2020 that he was probably the fittest man of his age that she knew. When he’s not stretching or throwing a football or playing ping-pong for charity, Charles III is wandering. according to his wife like no other: “He’s like a mountain goat, leaves everyone miles behind.” Camilla herself is a big ballet fan and, even during the corona pandemic, trained at weekly courses at the Silver Swans, a dance class for seniors at the RAD (Royal Academy of Dance), of which she was Vice Patron in Queen Elizabeth’s time.

Prince William reportedly refers to his father’s favorite breakfast as ‘birdseed’

One who knows exactly about Charles’s eating habits is the Green Regent’s former press secretary, Julian Payne. He stated that his ex-boss does not take a lunch break and eats a breakfast of fruits and seeds. Despite persistent rumors that the king would be served an array of eggs to choose from every morning, Payne said, “I’ve never seen a single boiled egg for breakfast in all the years I’ve worked there.” Speaking of the then-Prince’s royal day-to-day life, he said: “The workday is pretty relentless. Starting with the headlines from the radio news and a breakfast of seasonal fruit salad and seeds with tea.” Otherwise, Charles grabs some snack bars to keep on the go.

King Charles is an animal and nature conservationist, so he wants to whip up the traditional palace kitchen with a vegan chef (photomontage). © Isabel Infantes/dpa & David Rose/dpa

In the book “The Palace Papers”, journalist Tina Brown (69) reports on the king’s great appetite for nuts and seeds in the morning. A guest of the king would have inspected the breakfast buffet at Highgrove and lifted the lid on a bowl containing one of Charles’s favorite flaxseeds. Brown reports, “Prince William said, ‘Oh no, don’t go near the bird seed, Stephen, that’s just for Pa.'” In addition to eating healthy, Charles is also athletic, as Prince Harry perk-up the world in his memoir, Spare. let know. Charles, now 74, did headstands “daily in boxers” while “leaning against a door or hanging from a pole like a skilled acrobat.” Sources used: bbc.com/news/uk, mirror.co.uk, pagesix.com