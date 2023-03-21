Markus Lanz today: These guests are on the show on Tuesday

Berlin.

Markus Lanz talks to his guests about current topics three times a week. You can find out who is on the show on Tuesday here.

Markus Lanz moderates one of the most successful talk shows on German TV

The moderator welcomes politicians, celebrities, journalists and experts to ZDF three times a week

These guests are in the studio today (March 21).

Politicians, journalists and experts discuss a wide variety of topics: Many – sometimes more, sometimes less – prominent people are in the every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday ZDF talk show “Markus Lanz” as a guest. The moderator talks to them about current, political and socially relevant events.

Markus Lanz invites you to his talk round three times a week. Which Guests who are part of the talk round on the respective day publishes it ZDF the afternoon before the show. In the evening, the program is then recorded a few hours before it is broadcast.

“Markus Lanz”: These guests are there today (March 21).

Anton Hofreiter (Greens), politician

Antje Höning, journalist

Daniela Schwarzer, political scientist

Florian Flade, Reporter













Markus Lanz. Photo: Markus Hertrich / dpa





Die talkshow has been one of the most successful on German television for years. According to the media expert Bernd Gäbler, the program has undergone a clear change: while tabloid topics used to be discussed, the editors now focus primarily on hard political topics. (fmg)









