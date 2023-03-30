Kings, to the playoffs 17 years later; Westbrook and Holiday sweep and ‘KD’ returns – Hola News

Chicago (USA), Mar 29 (EFE).- The Sacramento Kings mathematically qualified this Wednesday for the NBA playoffs after 17 years of waiting, in a day in which Jrue Holiday signed 51 points in the triumph of the Milwaukee Bucks and in which Russell Westbrook achieved the best performance of his year, with 36 points in the victory of the Los Angeles Clippers in Memphis.

BLAZERS 80 – KINGS 120

His absence from the ‘playoffs’ since 2006 represents an absolute record in the NBA, but the Kings ended that losing streak with their resounding victory at the Blazers field.

With De’Aaron Fox as the brightest star and Domantas Sabonis as the usual source of triple doubles, the Kings established themselves as the big surprise of the season. The Californian team also has the Spanish Jordi Fernández as Mike Brown’s assistant on the bench.

Keegan Murray also achieved the record for triples for a rookie in the NBA, surpassing Donovan Mitchell’s 187 in the 2017-18 season.

SUNS 107 – TIMBERWOLVES 100

Kevin Durant returned with 16 points after three weeks out due to an ankle injury and played his first game in front of his new audience at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, in the Suns’ 107-100 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Signed in February on the last day of the NBA transfer market, Durant injured his left ankle on March 8 during warmups prior to what was to be his home debut as a Suns player, missing the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Against the Timberwolves, Durant scored 16 points on 5-of-18 shooting, to which he added eight rebounds and four assists.

BULLS 110 – LAKERS 121

With an Anthony Davis of 38 points and ten rebounds and a LeBron James of 25 points, the Los Angeles Lakers triumphed 121-110 in their visit to the Chicago Bulls and, with a record of 38-38, they reached the New Orleans Pelicans in the eighth position in the West, in full ‘play-in’ positions.

In a fully packed United Center despite the soaring ticket prices to see LeBron James, the Lakers played a solid game and fueled their postseason ambitions with a ‘King James’ who showed good form in his second game since his return due to a foot injury.

76ERS 116 – MAVS 108

Embiid sealed the victory of the 76ers at home against the falling Mavericks, who lost their eighth game in the last eleven and who see their chances of reaching the postseason getting further and further away.

After missing the Denver game with physical ailments, Embiid returned with 25 points and nine rebounds. James Harden also reappeared, who contributed a double double of fifteen points and twelve assists for the Sixers, third in the East.

PACERS 136 – BUCKS 149

Jure Holiday signed the best scoring performance of his career with 51 points and Giannis sealed a devastating triple double of 38 points, 17 rebounds and twelve assists in the victory of the Bucks in the field of the Pacers.

The Bucks put on a show and already had 119 points after three quarters, their record this year. There was also time for a tremendous dunk with a hand from Grayson Allen that left the audience speechless.

GRIZZLIES 132 – CLIPPERS 141

Russell Westbrook signed the best performance of his season, with 36 points, thirteen of 18 on shots and five of five on triples, in the vibrant victory of the Clippers in the field of the Grizzlies, second in the West.

The Clippers, still without Paul George due to his knee injury, also couldn’t count on Kawhi Leonard, but Westbrook’s great performance, who also had ten assists, allowed them to end a seven-game win streak for the Grizzlies and move to fifth.

KNICKS 101 – HEAT 92

The Knicks imposed their law at Madison Square Garden against the Heat, who have lost three straight and are seventh in the East, but the New Yorkers lost Julius Randle, one of their great leaders this season, to a sprained ankle.

The best scorer for the Knicks was Immanuel Quickley, with 24 points coming off the bench.

NETS 123 – ROCKETS 114

With Cameron Johnson’s 31 points and Mikal Bridges’ 27, the Nets knocked out the Rockets to move into sixth place in the East, ahead of the Heat.

In the Rockets, the Spanish Usman Garuba contributed four points, two rebounds and a steal in fourteen minutes.

THUNDER 107 – PISTONS 106

Corey Joseph’s 3-pointer with 14 seconds left put the Pistons ahead 106-105 in Oklahoma City, but a buzzer-beater shot by Jalen Williams rescued the Thunder and gave them a momentous victory in their playoff fight.

The Thunder, who had wasted a great opportunity on Tuesday by losing at home to the modest Charlotte Hornets, were saved at the last breath in a new game in which they missed Shai Gilgeous Alexander.

SPURS 117 – JAZZ 128

The Jazz kept their postseason chances alive with a win over the Spurs who have lost five straight. Talen Horton Tucker, with 41 points and six triples, guided Utah, twelfth (36-40).

.

– Classifications:

Eastern Conference:

.1. Milwaukee Bucks 55-21

.2. Boston Celtics 52-24

.3. Philadelphia 76ers 50-26

.4. Cleveland Cavaliers 48-29

.5. New York Knicks 44-33

.6. Brooklyn Nets 41-35

.7. Miami Heat 40-37

.8. Atlanta Hawks 38-38

.9. Toronto Raptors 38-38

10. Chicago Bulls 36-40

11.Washington Wizards 34-42

12.Indiana Pacers 33-44

13. Orlando Magic 32-44

14. Charlotte Hornets 26-51

15. Detroit Pistons 16-60

. Western Conference:

.1. Denver Nuggets 51-24

.2. Memphis Grizzlies 48-28

.3. Sacramento Kings 46-30

.4. Phoenix Suns 41-35

.5. LA Clippers 41-36

.6. Golden State Warriors 40-37

.7. Minnesota Timberwolves 39-38

.8. LA Lakers 38-38

.9. New Orleans Pelicans 38-38

10. Oklahoma City Thunder 38-39

11. Dallas Mavericks 37-40

12. Utah Jazz 36-40

13. Portland Trail Blazers 32-44

14. San Antonio Spurs 19-57

15. Houston Rockets 18-59