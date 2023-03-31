Koo will give lifetime verified badges to Twitter ‘notables’

Koo has announced that it will offer a free verification badge to all notable Twitter personalities. The idea is to welcome those who will lose the “original” Twitter blue badge on April 1st and have recognition for achievements or professional status.

In the case of Koo, people will receive the famous Yellow Tick, whose purpose is to differentiate real accounts, protect reputations and prevent impersonation. The verification is lifetime, free and the eligible account is released, the company revealed this Friday (31).

The yellow bird social network will allow people to migrate all of their tweets and follower lists. This is a solution to avoid having to start all over again from scratch.

“We are a merit-based platform and pride ourselves on a transparent methodology that recognizes and celebrates eminence without a price tag. The Koo Eminence Tick is a symbol of prestige that cannot be bought and we are committed to safeguarding this digital right for all outstanding personalities”, explains Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka.

Verification is for user safety

Bidawatka says the decision to provide free verification for notable personalities is a way to recognize them and protect their accounts from impersonators who might try to impersonate them. The badge will only be given to those who meet the criteria, so there’s no point in presenting a badge purchased from Twitter Blue.

Koo has accumulated over 60 million downloads and is present in over 100 countries. The service is free and should remain so, according to the creators, especially in terms of basic features.

After a boom late last year, Koo has gone through a period of falling engagements. The social network mobilized to present new features to attract users, such as the addition of ChatGPT to create posts with the help of artificial intelligence.

The service supports posts in 20 languages, space for posts with more than 500 characters, scheduling posts, monetization tool for creators and a loyalty program for users. Those who use the service daily can accumulate coins to exchange for discount coupons and gifts.

How to request verification on Koo?

Those interested in requesting the verification mark must create an account on Koo and follow the steps described there. For those who have several profiles, a tip is to send an email with basic data and proof to [email protected].