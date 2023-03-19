L1 : Paris SG 0-1 Rennes (mi-tps)

At the end of a slow first period, Paris Saint-Germain are led by Stade Rennais (0-1) during the 28th day of Ligue 1.

With a decimated defense, the Parisians were hampered by the high pressing of the Rennais. It was indeed the visitors who made the best start, managing to chain the sequences of possession, including in the opposing camp. Not enough to worry Donnarumma and his teammates, at least initially.

The chances were first Parisian, and more particularly for Mbapp who, launched by Messi in depth, came up against an excellent Mandanda twice! We were beginning to wonder if the Rennais were not going to suffer the consequences of their ambitious game plan. But just before the break, a good sequence of Toko Ekambi (0-1, 45th) allowed them to return to the locker room with an advantage not stolen!