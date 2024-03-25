La Bresh repeats residency in Ibiza: being on Thursdays at Amnesia

Ibiza begins to prepare its summer season and little by little it is revealed which parties will take up residence in the main nightclubs on the island. Among them it has been confirmed that the Bresh repeated for second consecutive time in Amnesia. Be on Thursdays from the beginning of June until the second week of September. A fact that shows the good time this event is going through, based on a spectacular staging designed to stimulate the five senses to the maximum.

All the big cities on the planet know what to surrender to what is already known as the most beautiful party in the world. New York (where this year Sold Out was achieved with more than three thousand people), Paris, Madrid, Tokyo, Miami, Barcelona, ​​Milan, London Many have danced hit after hit and in this sense Ibiza could not be less.

Celebrities

The match of the island with this party is inevitable: flowers, glitter, props. In short, an ode to hedonism that has made it, due to its own merits (and popular request), repeated in one of the most internationally renowned and historic venues in the place. Sebastin Yatra, Vinicius JR, Aitana, Ozuna, Alexander Garnacho, Tini Stoessel, Angel Di Mara, Lysandro Martinez, Germon Pezzella, Guido Rodriguez They are some of the many celebrities who have enjoyed Bresh on the island. But outside of it the list is even longer: Rosala, Young Miko, Anitta, Myke Towers, Raw Alejandro, Lola ndigo, Romeo Beckham, Ester Expsito

Such has been its success that They have been present at some of the most important events in recent months, such as the closing party for the presentation of Leo Messi as a new Inter Miami player, the celebration of the World Champions when the Argentine National Team won the World Cup in Qatar, the mega party that was held last New Year’s Eve in Madrid with more than 10,000 people, or the After Party of the Latin Grammy Awards in Seville or Las Vegas.

A little history

And the thing is, if there is a party that is fashionable all over the world, it is the Bresh. In its eight years of life (it was born in 2016 in Buenos Aires) its growth has been so great that it can now be considered a social phenomenon. It is the sensation of the moment wherever it passes, seeking to revolutionize the way of going out at night from a perspective of healthy, safe and egalitarian leisure. In fact, The Bresh values ​​(based on creating a party where everyone feels welcome) have permeated so strongly that they have come to represent a transformation in nightlife, achieving an environment that rejects discrimination and celebrates collective freedom. With these ingredients, it is not surprising that they do not stop adding milestones to their long list of merits. The last one: this summer they will only be present in Ibiza but also in Tomorrowland, the most important electronic music festival on the planet, demonstrating that a truly successful summer season is coming for the brand.