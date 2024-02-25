La Dura shows how she prepared for the Premio Lo Nuestro 2024 and her fans react: “Kim Kardashian latina version”

The magenta carpet of the Lo Nuestro Award 2024 was filled with faces from the world of Cuban entertainment who raised the flag high, but without a doubt, one of the ones that captured the most attention with her look was the influencer La Dura, whose real name is Diliamne Jouve.

The businesswoman arrived at the awards hand in hand with her daughter Saisha and defending a spectacular dress with transparencies and rhinestones that left her statuesque body on display. A look that continues to make people talk days after the awards ceremony.

And Jacob Forever’s wife wanted to share with all her followers how she prepared for the big date, showing us the moment in which they put on the necklace she wore for the Latin music party and observing the result of the whole outfit.

As expected, this publication generated endless comments from her fans, among which we found several who compared her to Kim Kardashian herself.

“I wish all women knew how to be elegant and daring without being vulgar like you did”, “Trying to be Kim Kardashian at the MET Gala”, “Bella, for me the best dressed of the night, the dress was spectacular. I loved it” , “The Cuban putting us very high” or “Kim Kardashian latina version”are some of the comments they left for La Dura.

In addition, there was also a netizen who commented that the necklace she wore did not coordinate.

Instagram Capture

A message to which the influencer responded saying: “Thank you, sweetheart, but it was intentional. Right now we are in the era where more is more. My look was maximalist and when it comes to wearing that style, textured fabrics, fun accessories and statement jewelry are used. I loved recreating a style maximalist”.

And what did you think of La Dura’s look?