Former MVP award winner signs contract to stay in Chicago

CHICAGO.- Cody Bellinger, former award winner MVP, will continue with the Chicago dogs after agreeing to a three-year, $80 million contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The slugger will be able to opt out of the contract after each of the first two seasons, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal still depends on completing a medical. Bellinger will earn 30 million this year, then 30 million in 2025 if he decides to stay with Chicago in 2025 and finally 20 million in 2026 if he does not get out of the contract.

The outfielder was one of five big-name free agents represented by Scott Boras who entered preseason camp without deals. Pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, third baseman Matt Chapman and designated hitter JD Martínez remain on the market.

It was a quite different experience last winter, when Bellinger agreed to a $17.5 million, one-year deal with the Cubs in December 2022. He opted to decline his option of $25 million for 2024 and also the qualifying offer of a little more than 20 million from Chicago after resurgence on offense.

Healthy after several years with injuries, Bellinger recovered the level that made him a figure at the beginning of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit .307 — the highest average of his career — with 26 home runs, 97 RBIs and 20 steals in 130 games in 2023.

The offensive contributions of Bellinger, 28, kept the Cubs in the playoff race until they faltered in September. He drove in 48 runs during a 45-game stretch between August 1 and September 19.

Resume inside and outside of Chicago:

Bellinger — the 2019 National League MVP — also provided defensive versatility. He won a Gold Glove in 2019 for his work in center field, but he also defends very well at first base. He figures to be the opening day starter at center this year, giving prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong more time to polish himself.

After his stellar 2019 campaign, Bellinger suffered an ordeal with injuries. He had surgery on his right shoulder in November 2020. He bottomed out with a .165 average in 95 games in 2021.

The Dodgers parted ways with Bellinger in November 2022 after hitting .210 with 19 home runs, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in his final season with the team.

Source: AP