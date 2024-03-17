Learn about a treatment that rejuvenates the skin with a lifting effect

MIAMI.- If you are looking to hydrate and rejuvenate your face and at the same time achieve an effect lifting unique, the Hydrofirm is the treatment ideal for you.

Created and developed by Dr. Eduardo Cardona, Hydrofirm is positioned as the leading technique in aesthetic medicine, specialized in rejuvenating and revitalizing the skin thanks to a component that is naturally present in our joints, cartilage and skin, the popular hyaluronic acid. .

Hydrofirm consists of injecting small amounts of hyaluronic acid into the face. This provides hydration and luminosity to the skin, and through the technique and methodology of the application, a lifting effect is achieved with which the face can also be sculpted in a very delicate and subtle way, said María José Salas, certified nurse. advanced and expert in injectable facial rejuvenation treatments.

About treatment

Hydrofirm is based on the meticulous application of hyaluronic acid, a dermal filler that is essential for the firmness and elasticity of the skin. After two or three sessions, this biostimulation process leads to a notable improvement in the texture and tone of the skin.

Through this treatment we are stimulating collagen and elastin, and providing deep hydration that illuminates the face, offering a younger and revitalized appearance. Hydrofirm smoothes expression lines and provides natural and long-lasting results, added María José Salas, owner of the Ageless Perfection rejuvenation and wellness center.

If you want to know more about Hydrofirm and other treatments that promote the regeneration and reinforcement of the dermis, improving its elasticity and firmness, follow the Instagram account @agelessperfcetion.