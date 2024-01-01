Leo Messi’s family pose to receive 2024

As is customary among many celebrities and recognized faces from the world of entertainment, Leo Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo posed next to their children to wish us a “happy 2024”. Some beautiful family snapshots that they posted on their social networks to welcome the New Year.

This January 1 started with congratulations for this new year from anonymous and famous people, who uploaded their New Year’s Eve photos to social networks to wish everyone a prosperous 2024. Among the recognized faces who took advantage of the evening to upload theirs we find that of the marriage formed by Leo Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo, who stopped by their Instagram profiles to leave some beautiful photos next to their three children.

The Argentine soccer player received 2024 with a pink shirt and shorts, while his wife opted for a brown top and white pants. Their three children together, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, aged eleven, eight and fiverespectively, posed next to their parents in some of the photos that the couple uploaded, some snapshots that were warmly received by his millions of followers.

Leo Messi’s publication exceeds 6.4 million likes on Instagram, where his followers took the opportunity to wish him the best in 2024 in the comments board. Some messages to which we join from CyberCuba: happy New Year!

2023 has been a great year for the family, which started with Messi being World Champion after Argentina won the Soccer World Cup in Qatar at the end of 2022.

A few months later, The athlete signed for Inter Miami, which marked his year, since he and his entire family moved to Florida to start a new life there. What will 2024 hold for you? We can’t wait to find out!