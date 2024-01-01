The serious breach of obligations with freedom and democracy in 2023 marks the 2024 agenda

The first global war, started with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, expanded with the terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel and the axis of confrontation of dictatorship against democracy, of crime against freedom, was expressed throughout the world. In the Americas, the dictatorships of 21st century socialism are based on aggression and terrorism. They increased the violation of human rights with their system of State terrorism, but they did not prevent its sustained course of decline, only delayed by tolerant democratic leaderships that incurred serious non-compliance with their obligations with freedom and democracy in 2023, which sets the agenda from 2024.

The year 2023 makes clear the global confrontation of crime against freedom. The crime carried out by dictatorships that exercise power with “state terrorism” with which they commit crimes from the government to produce fear in the population they subjugate. The crime they carry out protects and justifies drug trafficking, international terrorism, forced migrations, human trafficking, murders and all types of crimes that they try to present with political narratives. The crime with which criminal groups have held power for 65 years in Cuba, 25 years in Venezuela, 20 years in Bolivia and nearly 40 years in Nicaragua.

Civilization is sustained by a universal legal order, based on respect and protection of the rights of human beings, life, freedom and security, not to be subjected to slavery or servitude or torture or cruel punishment or treatment. , the right to legal personality, equality before the law, not being arbitrarily detained, imprisoned or exiled, freedom of movement, expression, the right to private property.

The global legal order is mandatory and is expressed in the Charter of the United Nations, in treaties of regional organizations such as the Organization of American States, the European Union, of African States… in letters or conventions on specific matters such as the Inter-American Democratic Charter, the Convention against transnational organized crime or the Palermo Convention, NATO, the TIAR, in treaties of specialized organizations and hundreds more, which are reproduced in national Constitutions.

The phenomenon of the 21st century is that organized crime has expanded by taking over governments and assuming political power. The Americas have gone from one dictatorship in 1999 -Cuba- to four dictatorships (Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua) and four dictatorial governments (Mexico/López Obrador, Chile/Boric, Colombia/Petro and Brazil/Lula). The countries and leaders of democracy, instead of ceasing the expansion and presence of organized crime in political power, have given recognition.

The coexistence and equal relationship of democracy with organized crime dictatorships is a flagrant violation of the legal, humanitarian and political principles of civilization. Equating compliance with respect for life, liberty, property and the right to happiness with those who murder, torture, persecute, imprison, exile, rob, traffic and subjugate people, is violating and failing to comply with national laws. and international obligations to which heads of state, heads of government and leaders in democratic countries are obliged.

Unfortunately this has happened in the Americas in 2023: the dictatorships of Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua have operated as normal subjects and their criminal groups made up of dictators, operators, judges and pseudo-legislators have been treated as leaders of a popular power that they usurp. . Promoted by the dictatorial governments of Lula manipulating the power of Brazil and López Obrador embezzling that of Mexico, they have held summits and events to present the criminal dictators of the region as normal, obtain funds for them and give them sustainability.

The dictatorships of Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua, despite the fact that they are a transnational unit called 21st century socialism or Castrochavism and that they are integrated into the international aggression and terrorism of the dictatorships of Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, do not They are neither viable nor sustainable, they are condemned to disappear and go through their agony at the cost of blood, misery and violation of the human rights of the people. The Castro-Chavist dictatorships are falling because they have no economy, they have popular rejection, they have lost their narrative of false revolutions and they have no options.

The year 2023 has been a year of defeats for the Castro-Chavist dictatorships. They lost the dictatorial Fernández/Kirchner government of Argentina; Despite having murdered Fernando Villavicencio in Ecuador, they could not restore Correism; They could not penetrate Paraguay or Uruguay. They lost to Peru’s democracy after Castillo’s coup in December 2022 and violence from Bolivia.

The true opposition of Venezuela chose María Corina Machado as its only candidate with 92.5%. Petro’s crimes and high treason in Colombia are in the public domain. The Cuban dictatorship was declared guilty by the IACHR for the murder of Osvaldo Paya and Harold Cepero. The Nicaraguan dictatorship escaped from the OAS confirming its crimes. The Constitutional Court of the Bolivian dictatorship had no choice but to disqualify Evo Morales.

The security and normality of the democratic countries of the Americas depends on the liberation of the people of Cuba, which will bring with it the liberation of Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua and the disappearance of dictatorial governments. All that remains is for democratic leaders and governments to fulfill their legal, humanitarian and political obligations so that “man is not compelled to resort to the supreme resource of rebellion against tyranny and oppression” as recognized by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The serious failure to comply with these obligations in 2023 has marked the agenda for 2024.