Lequio responds to Ana Obregn’s latest polemic: I don’t know if he has complied

The Aless Lequio Foundation is in the eye of the hurricane after the TardeAR program ensured that the donations that Ana Obregón had promised through her exclusives would never have reached their destination. I have donated some. Not all because now I have a mouth to feed. I contributed 30,000 euros for its creation and I donated a bag of my mother’s that was raffled off, the biologist explained at that time.

A new controversy starring Ana Obregón to which Alessandro Lequio responds this Tuesday in Let’s see where he comes out in defense of the foundation in tribute to his son who died in May 2020. It is a young foundation, but healthy with very clear accounts. Another thing is the commitment that Ana has publicly acquired. It’s a moral thing of yourshe begins by saying.

I don’t know if he has done it or not. The desires and wills of each one are the wills and desires of each one, she may have changed her mind at a given moment, but it is her thing, the Italian count continues to express on Telecinco. Alessandro Lequio With these words he distances himself from the actions of his ex-partner and insisting that at the foundation we are doing our job. It should be remembered that she is vice president, while the biologist holds the position of president.

Enlarge Ana Obregón attends the Elle Cancer Ball gala held by Elle magazine, a solidarity event to raise funds for the Spanish Association against Cancer. If Oliva Europa Press

The television show tells viewers that he has a list on his mobile phone with all the exclusives that Ana Obregón has granted after the death of her son: She has done all this and here I have dozens of covers.

Stand up for the foundation

They are talking about the foundation as if it were the Red Cross with buildings all over the world. And at the moment ours is a young, humble foundation, with only one part-time employee, he says about its structure. Regarding the accounts, he points out: We are very careful not to waste a single euro of the foundation because it has a very clear purpose.

They are confusing the foundation’s accounts with Ana’s, I don’t know their timing, I probably do. These are her times and I don’t care exactly. But we must not confuse the foundation’s accounts with those of Anahe concludes.