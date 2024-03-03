Miami pays tribute to Juana Bacallao

MIAMI.- After the death of Juana Bacallao On February 24, the Hispanic Cultural Center for the Arts of Miami announces a tribute dedicated to the Cuban artist for this March 6 in its facilities.

“The Miami Hispanic Cultural Center for the Arts, directed by maestro Eriberto Jimnez; the Apogeo Foundation and its magazine.” Charitytogether with the Association of Entertainment Chroniclers of Miami (ACEM), Miami Latino Magazine, chaired by Paulina Ftima Aly, and the publishing house Unosotrosediciones, chaired by Armando Nuviola, are pleased to invite you to the in memoriam tribute to Neris Amelia Martínez Salazar the unforgettable Juana Bacallao, who recently died in Havana, with a panel made up of Armando López, Armando Nuviola, Baltasar Santiago Martín and Lzaro Caballero Aranzola, author of the biographical book Juana the Cuban. Juana Bacallao”, the organization reported in a statement.

For this tribute, those involved will show videos and images of the interpreter and, in addition, will put the aforementioned book on sale.

The in memoriam tribute to Amelia Martínez Salazar, the unforgettable Juana Bacallao, will be held on March 6 starting at 8:00 pm at the Miami Hispanic Cultural Center for the Arts, located at 111 SW 5th Ave. Miami, FL . 33130.

Access is free.

The artist who brought her talent to Miami

The legendary Cuban artist Juana Bacallao died on the morning of Saturday, February 24 in Havana, at the age of 98.

The popular singer had been admitted to the Carlos Juan Finlay Military Hospital on February 19, where she was in serious condition, with a reserved prognosis due to a generalized infection, according to the portal. Cyber ​​Cuba.

Acquaintances, relatives and the public who loved her so much expected to receive the sad news at any moment.

There was even speculation that he had died on Friday, but his representative, Armando Guerra Sarduy, denied that this was the case. A day later the Ministry of Culture announced the death through a statement that the Cuban Institute of Music published on Facebook.

Born on May 26, 1925 in Havana, Neris Amelia Martínez Salazar became known as Juana Ballacao.

Also known as Juana La Cubana, she began her artistic career as a teenager without having studied music. But she carried the gifts of singing and dancing in her veins like the innate artist that she was. And that’s how she expressed it in the interviews.

Throughout a successful professional career, he left his mark on the emblematic Tropicana until it became a cone of Cuban culture.