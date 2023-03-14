Leutershausen: Strong suspicion of avian influenza – 15,000 turkeys are killed

Leutershausen: suspected avian influenza on the farm

15,000 fattening turkeys must be killed

must be killed Caused for the outbreak so far not clear

On a farm in Leutershausen in the Ansbach district, 15,000 fattening turkeys have to be killed because an outbreak of avian influenza is suspected there. This was announced by the Ansbach district office on Monday. The veterinary office was informed by the police and veterinarians at the weekend that animals had died on the farm. The necessary steps were then taken immediately.

Suspected avian influenza in Leutershausen: “Quick intervention required”

A final confirmation of the diagnosis of avian influenza from the Friedrich Löffler Institute is expected in the next few days. A restricted zone will be set up within a radius of ten kilometers around the farm in Leutersausen in order to prevent any further spread of the animal disease as far as possible. In the meantime, avian influenza is no longer only brought in by migratory birds in Germany, but has also become established in the local populations and thus occurs independently of the season.





Even without the culling, which was planned for Monday, the animals on the farm would be certain to die, said the head of the Ansbach district veterinary office, Ralf Zechmeister. “Turkeys are significantly more sensitive than waterfowl and the viral load can also be many times higher in this animal species. It was therefore necessary for us to intervene quickly to prevent further spread and limit economic damage as much as possible,” said Zechmeister.

The cause of the outbreak of the disease is still unclear. According to initial findings, the regulations were complied with on the affected farm, and the structural conditions are good. After a transition phase, it will be possible to resume fattening operations. According to current knowledge, avian influenza is not contagious to humans. However, citizens who find dead birds should not touch them and should report the finds to the local authorities, the veterinary office warned on Monday.

Also interesting: What were the consequences of the pandemic for young homeless people? Investigation shows developments