Longer service life and rebuy program: HONOR combines technological advances with sustainability

Just in time for this year’s Earth Hour, HONOR is presenting further innovations in its commitment to sustainability – starting with logistics, to optimized battery life and recyclable materials.

Combining innovations with climate and environmental protection in the long term: HONOR, a leading provider of smart technologies, is pursuing this goal with the help of new intelligent sustainability initiatives. In connection with the launch of the HONOR Magic5 Lite smartphone, the tech company is introducing a new one three-tier redemption program a. To this end, HONOR cooperates with the recommerce® Group, the European market leader for the return and sale of used smartphones and tablets. In order to conserve resources in the short and long term, HONOR also relies on recycled materials, optimized battery life and an extension of software and security updates by 1 year each.

Working together for the circular economy

From now on, consumers can send in their used products safely and free of charge via the take-back platform and receive the corresponding value quickly and easily. By facilitating product return and remanufacturing, working with the recommerce® Group prevents high-tech gadgets from piling up in drawers. “HONOR’s strategic partnership with recommerce® is a commitment to sustainability and the circular economy,” said Peter Zhu, Head of Germany Business at HONOR Germany. “With this alliance, we are making a contribution to limiting e-waste and promoting responsible consumption.”

Similar to Germany, the program is also being implemented in Great Britain, France, Spain and Italy and combines several advantages: Consumers can make an active contribution to environmental protection in a simple way by saving up to 50 kg of CO2 through recycling. At the same time, by reusing old electronics, they receive a price that is up to 70% lower compared to purchasing new equipment. In the previous year, HONOR completed a sustainability report for the first time and has since worked continuously to make the company more sustainable and future-oriented.

Longer service life for more environmental protection

The recently introduced smartphone HONOR Magic5 Lite also contributes to HONOR’s sustainability goals: The device consists of recyclable materials and is based on sustainable manufacturing processes. This is how it presents itself

HONOR Magic5 Lite as an affordable and eco-friendly alternative to the latest high-end smartphones – without users having to compromise on performance or quality. In addition to the recyclable materials, the new HONOR Magic5 Lite comes with an enormous and energy-efficient battery with a capacity of 5100 mAh.(1) This delivers 3 days of battery life with moderate use and 2 days of full battery life with intensive use. In order to conserve resources in the long term, innovative functions also ensure a longer service life for the device. The battery of the HONOR Magic5 Pro still showed a capacity of 80% even after three years of continuous use.

The new HONOR Magic5 Pro also reflects the commitment to resource conservation and durability. HONOR has just extended the duration of the available Android and security updates by one year each. Users can therefore look forward to regular Android updates for 3 years and security updates for 5 years – a clear signal for more environmental awareness and a reduced ecological footprint. With the help of these developments, HONOR is continuing its ambitious environmental protection and building on existing sustainability initiatives: In 2021, for example, the company optimized its product packaging and thus reduced its CO2 emissions by 285 tons.

(1) Rated capacity is 4900mAh (non-removable battery).

