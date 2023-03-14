Look, Patty: Lindsay Lohan announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby

As much as they deny it, we all love gossip, and more involves celebrities or celebrities. And today in our liked section Look, Patty we bring you a very good one, because even if you don’t believe it, Lindsay Lohan announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby… just as they read it.

It’s no secret to anyone that Lindsay Lohan was one of the most recognized teen actresses and singers in recent years. However, with the passage of time, fame and its excesses hit him hard. Fortunately, little by little he has been recovering his professional life, but it seems that on the personal side he is doing better.

Lindsay Lohan en ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ en 2022/Foto: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby

It turns out that this March 14, through her social networks, Lindsay Lohan gave completely unexpected news. The actress announced with great fanfare that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her husband, businessman Badder Shammaswith whom he married in 2022 after three years of relationship.

With a simple message that said “We are blessed and excited!”accompanied by the image of a baby’s shirt with the legend “very soon”, Lindsay Lohan revealed this very important detail in her private life and that will surely bring her great joy. But everything indicates that she waited a while to release this news to the world.

This was the image with which Lindsay Lohan confirmed her pregnancy/Photo: Screenshot @lindsaylohan

According to media that cover good gossip, such as Daily Mail, The last time Lindsay Lohan was photographed was on February 9, when she was present at the Christian Siriano fashion show in New York.. At that moment, the actress of Twins game she was wearing loose clothing that hid her belly.

As if this weren’t enough, in the latest photos that Lindsay Lohan posted on Instagram, you can only see her from the neck up, and most likely this was to keep her pregnancy a secret from anyone to suspect. In any case, we can only wish you the best in this new phase of your life, don’t you think?

It may interest you