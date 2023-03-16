Luciana Fuster talks about the possibility of being a witness at Ale Fuller’s marriage

Luciana Fuster was consulted about the marriage between Ale Fuller and Francesco Balbi, since she is very close to the couple. And as the actress recently said, Patricio Parodi’s partner could become her witness on her wedding day.

When asked about the subject, Fuster explained: “ I tell you that she has too many people who love her very much, who love her very much, so I imagine that it is too complicated for her to look for her witnesses, her ladies, because she is quite loved.” commented the reality girl.

WISHES YOUR FRIEND THE BEST

On the other hand, the member of “Esto es Guerra” commented that she is very happy about the stage that her friend is experiencing and did not hesitate to wish her the best in a public way.

“I wish her all the best, I have the pleasure, the pleasure of meeting my dear Frank, who really treats her like a queen, you can’t imagine the respect he has for her, the love he has for her, they are one for the other. another, I really see them and I say how incredible, sometimes when the four of us get together it’s one thing as I tell them the golden pair ”, added.

Finally, she decided to ignore those who have criticized her for the “exaggerated” way of dancing at Ale Fuller’s engagement party. “It was a very special moment, she knows that I love her, I am happy to have been there”she commented when asked about the subject.