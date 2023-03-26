Macri confirmed with a video that he will not be a candidate for President in 2023

In the midst of the wave of rumors and the expectation to know who the candidates of the political spaces will be for the next elections in Argentina, Mauricio Macri confirmed that he will not be a candidate for President in 2023.

“We are adrift, without leadership, isolated from the world and alone”was one of the first phrases that Macri launched in a video recorded and later published on his YouTube channel and replicated on his social networks.

After listing the shortcomings and problems that he sees in the country, The PRO leader made an analogy with his decision and what happened with the Argentine National Team, supporting the idea of ​​”always working as a team”.

In this context, Mauricio left no room for doubt and said: “I will not be a candidate in the next elections”. In this way, he ended the mystery of knowing what role he would play in the elections of this 2023. “We must enlarge the political space of the change that we initiated”maintained the former president.

NOTE IN DEVELOPMENT