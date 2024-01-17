Macron maintains his presumption of innocence of actor Grard Depardieu

PARS.- The French president, Emmanuel Macron assured that he does not regret having defended the presumption of innocence of the actor Grard Depardieu accused of rape and sexual assault in statements that caused a stir.

“I do not regret having defended the presumption of innocence of a public personality, an artist in this case, as I have done with political leaders,” he said during a press conference at the Elsée Palace in Paris.

“But if I regret anything, it is not having said enough how important the words of the women victims of this violence are,” added the 46-year-old centrist president.

Controversy surrounding Macron

At the end of December, after the broadcast of a report about Depardieu, Macron denounced that he was the object of a ‘manhunt’ and offered his support to an immense actor who made France proud.

The 75-year-old interpreter is the subject of three complaints of sexual assault or rape, accusations he denies. Since 2020, he has been charged with allegedly raping actress Charlotte Arnould.

The report broadcast by the public channel France 2 reviewed these accusations, although his obscene comments about a 10-year-old minor in North Korea who was riding a horse caused especially outrage.

The Depardieu case also cracked the French cultural world, between those who believe that the time has come to uncover the abuses and those who insist that justice must be allowed to do its job.

FUENTE: AFP