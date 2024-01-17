Sofa Vergara shares the reason that broke her marriage

MIAMI.- The actress Sofa Vergara broke the silence around the reasons that caused the breakup of their marriage with the American actor Joe Manganiello, whom she met in 2014, during a dinner to which they were invited at the White House, and they later married in November 2015.

During an interview he gave to the Spanish program The Anthillthe colombian He highlighted that the main factor that broke the relationship was paternal desire, since Manganiello was ready to have a child, while Sofa no longer felt fit to relive that stage.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger, he wanted to have children and I didn’t want to be an old mother. I feel like it’s not fair for the baby. (…) That’s not for me anymore. I already had a son at I’m 19 years old, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother,” she commented.

Regarding media pressure, Vergara pointed out CBS Sunday Morning that when you are a public figure it is impossible to escape controversies.

“You’re out there (in the public eye) and people know that’s part of being a celebrity. I knew it was going to happen. You can’t hide those things,” he said.

However, he clarified that the information that spread about their separation was not altered.

“It wasn’t bad. I think, you know, I have to say that the press was very respectful and very kind. And I thought they were going to make up more things, and you know how it usually is. I was surprised and, you know, they ( the media) just said what it was and that was it,” he added.

Back to the single

Now, Sofa Vergara is not only moving towards new paths in her profession with the release of the Netflix series Griselda, she is also ready to move forward when it comes to romance.

During your participation in the program The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The actress noted that she loves spending time in New York not only because of the energy of the city, but also because of the men who live there.

“It’s the people, it’s the energy. I think you also have more options with men. I’m single now!” she commented flirtatiously.

“In New York, there are not just actors or directors. I think I’m going to spend more time in New York,” he added.

Jimmy Fallon also told her that there is a great gastronomic offer in the city, to which Sofa responded: “There is wonderful food when you go out on dates. It’s better, yes.”

Currently, Vergara is rumored to be in a relationship with Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon. Although neither of them has confirmed the fact, the Colombian has clarified that whoever she starts a romance with, she must come with children.