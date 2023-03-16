Marcos Rojos returned to Country and revived the illusion of seeing him again in Estudiantes

This Thursday at the City Bell Country Club the Reserve classic was played and the eyes were not only on what was happening on the field, where the Lion defeated the Wolf 1-0, and that is Marcos Rojo’s presence at the venue drew attention and revived some mixed feelings that Estudiantes fans have with the footballer who emerged from his quarry.

Con A red and white shirt, black cap and with his characteristic sympathy, Rojo saw the victory of Pincha stuck to the wire fencemaking your visit not go unnoticed.

Currently defending the Boca shirt and after some striking statements and attitudes, the defender is looked at with some resentment by a sector of red-and-white fanswho do not agree with his move to the Xeneize entity and the way in which the footballer sometimes expresses himself.

At the same time, a good part is excited that Rojo returns to Estudiantes, and this type of approach feeds that desire and possibility. Meanwhile, the Boca defender is recovering from his injury and working to return to the pitch as soon as possible, knowing that this will be after the middle of the year.