Mark Zuckerberg has become a father for the third time

tz stars

Split

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have welcomed a daughter. © Imagespace/ZUMA Wire/dpa

And another daughter: Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan are happy about their third child.

Menlo Park – Facebook founder and multi-billionaire Mark Zuckerberg (38) and his wife Priscilla Chan (38) have become parents for the third time. The couple had another daughter, said the head of Facebook and its parent company Meta on Friday on Instagram, which also belongs to the group. “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg. You are such a small blessing.”

Zuckerberg and Chan announced the pregnancy in September. The couple got married in 2012 and already have daughters August (5) and Maxima (7). dpa